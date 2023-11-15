Location Title 5

Add precise context to your footage with a clean, minimal location lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold two-line title, a recognizable map pin, and a sleek slide-in animation. Customize fonts and colors to match your branding and quickly label scenes, shots, or travel segments without distracting from the video. The flat design and clear hierarchy ensure high readability on any background. Ideal for vloggers, filmmakers, news edits, event coverage, and corporate videos that need reliable, professional location callouts.