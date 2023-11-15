Location Title 3

Add clear, professional location identifiers to any video with this clean lower third. A bold map pin, strong typography, and a sliding banner deliver high legibility over footage. The transparent overlay ensures seamless integration, while easy controls let you customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide-in and line-wipe motion keep attention on the message without distracting from the scene. Ideal for travel content, documentaries, news, events, and vlogs—anytime viewers need to know where the action is. Deliver polished, consistent location callouts in seconds.