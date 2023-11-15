Location Title 7

Add precise, stylish location tags to your videos with this clean, minimal lower third. Featuring a bold headline, supporting lines, and a recognizable map-pin icon, this transparent overlay keeps your audience oriented without blocking your footage. Smooth kinetic typography and a simple line accent create a professional, modern look. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or project. Ideal for vlogs, travel content, news packages, documentaries, and corporate videos where clear geographic context matters.