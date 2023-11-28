Location Map Title 9

Create clean, location-based motion titles that sit seamlessly over your footage. This transparent overlay features a bold headline, subtitle, and a recognizable location pin, styled in a minimal flat design. Sliding highlight bars underline your text for extra emphasis while keeping the look modern and unobtrusive. Ideal for travel videos, vlogs, documentaries, or any content that needs clear place identification. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project, then export a polished title that elevates your storytelling.