Location Map Title 12

Showcase places with a clean, location-focused motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography, a sleek underline, and a map pin icon for instant context. Customize headline, subtitle, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Use it as an intro or an overlay on footage for travel vlogs, city guides, documentaries, events, and more. Minimal design ensures legibility on any background while the smooth line wipe and subtle animations keep attention on your message. Fast to edit and export, it’s an efficient way to add professional location labeling to your videos.