Location Map Title 1

Add precise, location-based titles to your videos with a clean, transparent overlay. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a bold headline, optional subheadline and date, plus a recognizable map pin icon. Customize colors, fonts and timing to match your brand and footage. Perfect for travel vlogs, news segments, corporate videos, documentaries, or event recaps where clearly labeling places matters. The subtle, professional animation slides in smoothly and keeps focus on your content while delivering context at a glance.