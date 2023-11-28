Location Map Title 5
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
378exports
Add polished, location-based titles to your videos with this clean, transparent lower-third. A bold map pin, angled banner, and strong typography create instant context for cities, venues, or landmarks. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your footage while energetic slide-ins add momentum. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentary segments, city guides, and social content where quick geographic identification matters.