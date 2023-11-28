Location Map Title 7

Add clear, location-based titles to any video with this transparent lower third. A bold headline, neat subtitle, and a recognizable map pin icon deliver crisp readability over footage. Minimal, flat design keeps focus on your content, while smooth line wipes and slide-ins provide polished motion. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any scene. Perfect for travel vlogs, event coverage, news segments, or corporate videos that need concise geographic labeling.