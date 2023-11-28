Location Map Title 4

Showcase places with a clean, modern overlay. This minimal motion title combines a recognizable map pin with a bold banner for clear location labeling. It features a transparent background, so it sits perfectly over any footage. Customize fonts, pin and shape colors, and two lines of text to match your brand or project. The smooth slide-in animation keeps focus on your content while providing professional polish. Ideal for travel vlogs, event coverage, broadcast-style segments, presentations, and more. Create consistent, readable location titles in seconds and keep your audience oriented.