Location Map Title 10
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
652exports
Build clean, location-based titles in seconds. This minimal motion title overlays your footage with a bold headline, a subtitle, and a clear map pin accent. The transparent background makes it easy to drop into any edit. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then use it to introduce destinations, events, or segments. Designed for clarity, legibility, and speed, it’s ideal for travel content, documentaries, and social videos alike.