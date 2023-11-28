Location Map Title 8

Add precise, stylish location labels to your videos in seconds. This minimal motion title features a bold map pin icon, angled ribbon panels, and clean flat design on a transparent background—ideal for travel content, vlogs, documentaries, or event coverage. Easily edit two text lines, adjust colors and fonts, and drop it over any footage without blocking your scene. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention focused while staying unobtrusive. Use it as a call-out graphic or chapter marker to instantly identify places and keep your storytelling clear and professional.