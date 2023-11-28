Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Location Map Title 8 - Original - Poster image

Location Map Title 8

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Location
Call-out graphic
Location pin
908exports
rating
Add precise, stylish location labels to your videos in seconds. This minimal motion title features a bold map pin icon, angled ribbon panels, and clean flat design on a transparent background—ideal for travel content, vlogs, documentaries, or event coverage. Easily edit two text lines, adjust colors and fonts, and drop it over any footage without blocking your scene. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention focused while staying unobtrusive. Use it as a call-out graphic or chapter marker to instantly identify places and keep your storytelling clear and professional.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us