Location Map Title 6

Showcase places with a crisp, transparent location title. This minimal, flat-design overlay features a bold headline, supporting subtitle bar, and a recognizable map pin icon. Colors and fonts are fully adjustable, letting you match any brand or project. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention on key details without clutter. Perfect for travel vlogs, city guides, documentaries, corporate location callouts, or segment intros. Drop it over footage and you’re ready to go—fast, flexible, and clean.