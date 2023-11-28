Location Map Title 11

Create polished location callouts in seconds. This minimal lower third features a bold title bar and a clear map pin for instant place recognition. It’s a transparent overlay that drops over any footage, with simple controls for text, fonts and colors. Perfect for travel vlogs, events, news, or documentaries, the smooth slide-in animation keeps things modern and unobtrusive. Use it to identify cities, venues, or points of interest without covering your shot. Clean design, clear hierarchy, and effortless customization make this a versatile choice for location-based titles.