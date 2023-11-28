Location Map Title 3

Add crisp, location-based titles to your videos in seconds. This minimal lower third pairs bold typography with flat, vibrant panels and a clean geotag icon. It’s a transparent overlay, so you can place it over any footage. Customize city, region or event lines, adjust colors and fonts, and you’re ready to go. Smooth slide-in motion and a subtle typewriter effect create a professional finish for intros, travel logs, vlogs, documentaries, news, and more. Designed to be fast, versatile, and easy to brand for any channel or project.