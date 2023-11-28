Location Map Title 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
358exports
Add clear, professional location callouts to any video with this clean motion title. A bold map pin pairs with strong typography and a sliding highlight bar for instant readability. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on footage. Customize two text lines, pick your fonts, and match the accent and text colors to your brand in seconds. Ideal for maps, documentaries, vlogs, news, real estate, or travel content where places need to stand out.