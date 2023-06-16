Location Title 7

Add crisp, modern location IDs to your videos with this minimal motion title. A bold outlined headline, subtitle, and a clean map pin icon create a clear geographic cue, while the transparent background overlays seamlessly on any footage. Customize two text fields, swap fonts, and fine-tune colors for the pin, text, and accents to match your brand or project. Ideal for travel edits, vlogs, documentaries, news segments, and event recaps where location clarity matters. Smooth, understated animation keeps the focus on your message, delivering versatile, professional location titles in seconds.