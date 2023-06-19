Location Title 8
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
186exports
Showcase places with a clean, modern location title. This transparent overlay features a bold map pin, a headline with a sliding highlight bar, and a subtitle. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, and event videos. Customize pin position, colors, and typography to match your brand, then place it over any footage to instantly identify cities, venues, or landmarks. The smooth, minimal motion keeps attention on your message while staying versatile for any soundtrack or edit.
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