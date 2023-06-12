Location Title 1

Showcase places with a clean, modern location title overlay. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a bold map pin, two-column layout, and smooth slide reveals for clear on-screen geography. It’s fully transparent, so it layers perfectly over maps, drone shots, or city footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and quickly adapt the two text fields for any destination or context. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, event coverage, or corporate videos that need precise location labeling with style.