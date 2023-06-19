Location Title 6

Add precise place captions to your videos with a clean, transparent location title. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a bold banner and a clear location pin, perfect for lower-third overlays. Easily customize headline and subtext, adjust pin placement, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, and corporate videos that need clear geographic identifiers. Drop it over any footage to label scenes elegantly without visual clutter.