Location Title 4
00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Showcase places with a clean, modern location title. This minimal motion title features a recognizable map pin, bold headline, and a highlighted subtitle, all on a transparent background for easy overlay on footage. Perfect for travel, documentaries, and city identifiers, it’s simple to customize and fast to deploy. Adjust colors, fonts, and positioning to match your brand and guide viewers clearly to the destination you’re presenting.
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