Location Title 2

Showcase places with a clean, modern location title overlay. This transparent lower third features a bold banner, location pin, and two text lines for flexible labeling. The minimal, flat design fits travel videos, documentaries, vlogs, and city guides. Customize colors, fonts, and pin position to match your brand or footage. Smooth slide-in motion and a tidy fade out keep the focus on your story while adding polished geographic context. Ideal for editors who want a fast, stylish way to identify destinations and points of interest.