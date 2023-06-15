Location Title 5

Showcase places with a sleek, transparent location title. This minimal motion title features a bold map pin, a supporting bar, and two editable text lines. Customize colors, fonts, and pin position to precisely label points of interest over any footage. Smooth, modern animation makes it perfect for travel videos, documentaries, vlogs, and city guides. Drop it over your edit to add professional geographic context without clutter. Designed in flat, clean style so your content remains the focus while the location stands out.