Location Title 3
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
49exports
Highlight places with a crisp, modern location title overlay. This minimal, flat-design graphic pairs a bold headline with a pinpoint callout for clear, on-brand annotations. It’s transparent, so it layers perfectly over footage or maps. Ideal for travel content, documentaries, and vlogs, it features editable text, colors, and position controls for fast customization. Use it to label cities, venues, or points of interest with clarity and style.
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