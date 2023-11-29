Map Pin Title 7

Elevate your videos with a clean, transparent location title overlay. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a signature arc of map pins, bold headline typography, and a crisp gradient accent bar to spotlight key details. Perfect for travel content, documentaries, vlogs, news segments, and corporate projects, it drops seamlessly over footage. Customize fonts, text, and colors for pins and lines to fit your brand. With smooth pop-ins and slide-ins, it keeps focus on your information without distraction. Clear, stylish, and versatile—highlight places and stories with ease.