Map Pin Title 1

Enhance your videos with a minimalist location lower third. This transparent overlay combines a clear headline, supporting text, and a map pin connected by a sleek leader line. Perfect for travel content, documentaries, vlogs, and city guides, it keeps focus on your footage while adding precise context. Customize fonts, text, and colors to match your brand. The flat design style and smooth write-on animation feel modern and unobtrusive, ideal for editors who value clarity and speed. Drop it over any scene to label places, venues, or landmarks with professional polish.