Map Pin Title 2
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Add polished location titles to any video with a minimalist, transparent overlay. This template features bold pins, a smooth animated route line, and clean typography for clear on-screen geography. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, city guides, or event recaps, it works as a lower third, motion title, or call-out graphic. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or footage. The write-on path animation connects two points to visualize journeys and directions with style. Fast to edit, crisp to read, and designed to complement your visuals without clutter.
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