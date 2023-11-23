Map Pin Title 2

Add polished location titles to any video with a minimalist, transparent overlay. This template features bold pins, a smooth animated route line, and clean typography for clear on-screen geography. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, city guides, or event recaps, it works as a lower third, motion title, or call-out graphic. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or footage. The write-on path animation connects two points to visualize journeys and directions with style. Fast to edit, crisp to read, and designed to complement your visuals without clutter.