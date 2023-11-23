Map Pin Title 4
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
374exports
Add polished location labels to any scene with this minimal, transparent overlay. A bold headline, concise description, and a clean map pin connected by an animated leader line make places instantly clear. Perfect for travel videos, documentaries, vlogs, city guides, and on-location interviews. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and drop it over footage without blocking the action. Use it as a motion title or lower third to keep storytelling precise and professional.
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