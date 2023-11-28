Map Pin Title 5

Showcase places with a sleek, minimal location title. This transparent motion title includes a bold headline, optional subtitle, and a map-pin line that elegantly draws in to highlight your information. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then overlay it on travel videos, documentaries, vlogs, and corporate content. The smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps focus on your footage while clearly signaling where the scene is set. Perfect for intros, chapter markers, or on-screen annotations when clarity and style matter.