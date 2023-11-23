Map Pin Title 3

Enhance your footage with a clean, location-driven lower third. This minimal, transparent overlay pairs a bold headline with supporting details and a recognizable map pin. Smooth line builds, a subtle scanning accent, and a rounded rectangular frame keep focus on your content while delivering clear context. Perfect for travel videos, documentaries, vlogs, news segments, and city guides, it fits seamlessly over any scene and color grade. Fully customizable fonts and colors let you match your brand or project style. Add precise location info without clutter—professional, readable, and ready to drop into any timeline.