Map Pin Title 6

Add polished location captions to any video with this transparent motion title. Featuring a clean map pin icon, a rounded title frame and smooth, minimal animation, it’s perfect for labeling places in travel content, documentaries, city guides, real estate tours and more. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over footage without blocking the scene. The flat design and gradient accent keep your visuals modern and easy to read. Effortless, versatile and professional—upgrade your storytelling with precise location callouts.