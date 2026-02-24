MapTag Title 2

Mark any place with a clean, high-impact title overlay. This minimal motion title pairs a bold headline with a classic location pin, rendered on a transparent background for easy placement over footage or maps. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use it for travel videos, city captions, event labels, livestreams, or reels. Smooth, unobtrusive animation keeps attention on the information that matters. Fast to edit and perfect for editors who need a versatile geo label or call-out graphic that reads clearly on any scene.