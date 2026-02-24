MapTag Title 4

Showcase places instantly with a crisp, transparent motion title. This minimal flat-design overlay features a bold headline, a clean location pin icon, and a supporting subtitle for key details. It’s perfect for labeling venues, scenes, or routes without distracting from your footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over any video. The smooth, neutral motion keeps the focus on your message while remaining versatile for events, travel content, or corporate edits. Fast to set up and easy to read, it’s a precise call‑out that elevates your storytelling.