Location Pin 9

Make your locations instantly clear with a sleek, transparent title overlay. This minimal motion title features a recognizable map pin and bold, legible typography designed to sit neatly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use the built-in text fields for place names, regions, or supporting info. Perfect for travel content, events, documentaries, corporate videos, and vlog chapters, it delivers professional clarity without distracting from your visuals. Simple, modern, and easy to adapt, this location title helps your audience stay oriented and engaged.