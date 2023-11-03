Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Location Pin 9 - Original - Poster image

Location Pin 9

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Location
Location pin
Lower third
113exports
rating
Make your locations instantly clear with a sleek, transparent title overlay. This minimal motion title features a recognizable map pin and bold, legible typography designed to sit neatly over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and use the built-in text fields for place names, regions, or supporting info. Perfect for travel content, events, documentaries, corporate videos, and vlog chapters, it delivers professional clarity without distracting from your visuals. Simple, modern, and easy to adapt, this location title helps your audience stay oriented and engaged.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Pack (12)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Location Pin 1
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 1 Original theme video
Location Pin 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 2 Original theme video
Location Pin 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 3 Original theme video
Location Pin 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 4 Original theme video
Location Pin 5
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 5 Original theme video
Location Pin 6
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 6 Original theme video
Location Pin 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 7 Original theme video
Location Pin 8
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 8 Original theme video
Location Pin 9
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 9 Original theme video
Location Pin 10
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 10 Original theme video
Location Pin 11
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 11 Original theme video
Location Pin 12
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Location Pin 12 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us