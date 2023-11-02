Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Location Pin 12 - Original - Poster image

Location Pin 12

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Location
Minimal
Lower third
Location pin
120exports
rating
Add crisp, professional location titles to your videos with this minimal transparent overlay. A bold typographic stack and a clear location pin icon ensure instant readability and context. Smooth slide-in and fade animations keep your visuals polished without distraction. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, real estate tours, and event coverage. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or project. This versatile motion title doubles as a lower third or call-out graphic, helping viewers stay oriented while you tell the story.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us