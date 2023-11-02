Location Pin 12

Add crisp, professional location titles to your videos with this minimal transparent overlay. A bold typographic stack and a clear location pin icon ensure instant readability and context. Smooth slide-in and fade animations keep your visuals polished without distraction. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, real estate tours, and event coverage. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or project. This versatile motion title doubles as a lower third or call-out graphic, helping viewers stay oriented while you tell the story.