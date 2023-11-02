Location Pin 10

Give your videos clear, professional place labels with a sleek, transparent overlay. This minimal motion title features a bold location pin, clean banners, and crisp typography that works beautifully as a lower third. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match your brand or production. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, corporate videos, and event coverage, it keeps viewers oriented without blocking the action. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades ensure a polished look that complements any footage. Deliver precise, on-screen location info with a modern, unobtrusive title that’s easy to read on any background.