Location Pin 8

Add clear, professional location labels to any video with this minimal lower third. A bold primary title, a contrasting banner for secondary info, and a distinctive map pin make places instantly readable. The transparent background overlays seamlessly on footage, while flexible color and font controls let you match your brand or project style. Ideal for travel videos, vlogs, documentaries, news segments, and corporate content that needs precise on-screen location context. Fast slide-in motion and staggered timing guide the viewer’s eye for clean, modern storytelling.