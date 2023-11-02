Location Pin 1

Drop crisp, informative location titles into your edits with this transparent lower third. A clean pin icon and bold, minimal typography keep focus on your footage while adding context. Customize three text fields, font, and colors to match your brand. Smooth slide and slice animations add polish without distraction. Ideal for travel vlogs, documentaries, event coverage, real estate tours, news segments, and social videos. Works over any background thanks to alpha transparency. Fast to edit—update your copy and publish.