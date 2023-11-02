Location Pin 7
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
118exports
Create clear, professional location titles in seconds. This transparent motion title overlay features a clean map pin icon and bold, minimal typography arranged in stacked bars. Easily customize fonts and colors to match any brand or footage. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, event recaps, and city guides. Drop it over any video to instantly add geographic context and polish without clutter. The centered, balanced layout keeps attention on your message while remaining flexible for any content style.
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