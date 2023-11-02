Location Pin 2
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
127exports
Display places clearly with a clean, transparent motion title overlay. This minimal design pairs bold typography with an animated location pin and a neat subtitle banner, perfect for map call-outs, travel edits, events, or news segments. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand and keep viewers informed about where the action is happening. The smooth slide-in and refined highlights create a professional, unobtrusive look that layers seamlessly over any footage.
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