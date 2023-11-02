Location Pin 4

Deliver clear, professional location callouts with this minimal motion title overlay. Featuring a bold highlight for your key place name, supportive lines for additional context, and a prominent location pin icon, it’s perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, or events. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and quickly create polished lower-thirds or standalone titles that inform viewers exactly where and when the action happens.