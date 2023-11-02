Location Pin 5

Show viewers exactly where the action is with a clean, professional location lower third. This transparent overlay features a prominent pin icon, bold minimal typography, and smooth slide-in animations. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, and adapt the labels for names, places, and additional details. The two-column layout keeps information clear and legible over any footage. Ideal for travel content, news segments, interviews, documentaries, and vlogs—anywhere you need on-screen geo/context cues. Deliver polished results in seconds and keep your audience informed at a glance.