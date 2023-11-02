Location Pin 3

Add clear, professional location captions to any video with this minimal motion title overlay. A bold typographic layout presents a main place name, a secondary line, and an optional time field, reinforced by a clean location pin icon. The transparent background makes it perfect as a lower third or a standalone title. Smooth slide-in animations, a word highlight bar, and easy font and color controls help you match any brand or edit. Ideal for travel vlogs, news segments, documentaries, event coverage, or social content where location clarity matters.