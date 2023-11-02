Location Pin 6

Add precise, professional location tags to your footage with this clean, transparent lower third. A bold, minimal title pairs with a map pin and label-style banner to clearly communicate where the action is. The flat design, duotone accents, and smooth slide-in motion keep focus on your content while elevating production value. Perfect for travel vlogs, documentaries, news segments, events, and more. Fully customizable text, colors, and fonts help you match any brand or project. Drop it over your edit and guide viewers with clear, stylish location info.