Location Pin 11

Add professional location titles to any video with this clean, transparent lower third. Featuring a bold boxed headline, subtitle, and a distinctive map pin icon, it’s perfect for travel, news, vlogs, and documentaries. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand while keeping a minimalist, modern look. Smooth slide-in animation keeps attention without distracting from your footage. Use it as a motion title or lower-third overlay to quickly identify places and add time or context. Easy to edit and ready to drop on top of your content.