Event Card 2

Present speakers, guests, or team members with a sleek 3D event badge overlay. This motion title features a transparent background, making it ideal for intros, promos, and corporate content. Customize name, role, ID, colors, and add a profile photo for a polished, on-brand reveal. A smooth slide-in and card flip highlight both sides of the pass, while clean, geometric design keeps your message clear and professional. Perfect for conferences, webinars, meetups, and streams where fast, bold identity callouts are key.