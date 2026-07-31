Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Event Card 2 - Original - Poster image

Event Card 2

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Minimal
Card flip
Rectangle shape
8exports
rating
Present speakers, guests, or team members with a sleek 3D event badge overlay. This motion title features a transparent background, making it ideal for intros, promos, and corporate content. Customize name, role, ID, colors, and add a profile photo for a polished, on-brand reveal. A smooth slide-in and card flip highlight both sides of the pass, while clean, geometric design keeps your message clear and professional. Perfect for conferences, webinars, meetups, and streams where fast, bold identity callouts are key.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us