Big Title 3

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean design uses a vibrant rectangular banner to spotlight your headline and subtitle, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Snappy, modern motion and strong typography make it ideal for intros, results, reports, sports highlights, and motivational content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it straight into your edit for a fast, polished title that stands out everywhere from YouTube to presentations.