Big Title 4
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
453exports
Create striking, minimal titles that command attention. This motion title overlay combines bold typography with geometric panels and smooth slide-in animation for a clean, modern look. The transparent background lets you place it over any footage. Customize fonts and colors to suit your brand, highlight key words with a moving banner, and deliver energetic, polished messaging in seconds. Perfect for intros, chapters, announcements, and on-screen callouts across social videos, presentations, and YouTube content.
Pack (9)
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of mhakmal07