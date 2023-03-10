Big Title 7
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
4.1Kexports
Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean overlay uses geometric shapes, confident typography and smooth slide-in animation to introduce segments, highlights, or announcements. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, then render a polished opener or title card for YouTube, broadcasts, presentations, and more. Fast to edit, impactful to watch, and designed to keep attention on your words.
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