Big Title 7

Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean overlay uses geometric shapes, confident typography and smooth slide-in animation to introduce segments, highlights, or announcements. The transparent background makes it easy to place over any footage. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, then render a polished opener or title card for YouTube, broadcasts, presentations, and more. Fast to edit, impactful to watch, and designed to keep attention on your words.