Big Title 5

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This clean design uses solid panels and a striking banner to frame your headline, with smooth slide-in and line-wipe reveals for instant impact. It’s fully transparent for easy placement over footage, and includes editable fonts and colors so you can match any brand or project. Perfect for intros, announcements, highlight reels, sports results, or motivational titles—anywhere you need crisp, modern typography that stands out.