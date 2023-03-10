Big Title 1
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Deliver impact in seconds with a bold, minimal motion title built from clean geometric shapes. This transparent overlay drops seamlessly onto your footage, combining a punchy headline with supporting text for results, highlights, reports, or motivational intros. Sliding panels and sharp typography create a crisp, modern look that suits YouTube, presentations, promos and more. Adjust fonts and colors in moments and export a professional title that grabs attention and stays readable on any background.
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